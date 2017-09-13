Augusta Lidl grand opening on Thursday

A new grocery store is coming to Augusta.

German company Lidl is set to open its first store in Georgia's on Thursday, Sept. 13. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 7:40 a.m., followed by the grand opening at 8 a.m. The store is located at 1096 Alexander Drive. Customers who show up for the grand opening will have a chance to sample Lidl's products and enter to win gift cards to the store.

On Sept. 21, one week after the grand opening in Augusta, Lidl's second CSRA location will open its doors. That store is located at 417 East Martintown Road in North Augusta.

