College Night comes to the CSRA

Columbia County emergency management officials is using a new system to keep track of the damage reports after Irma came through. The system is called Geographical Information System or better known as G.I.S. Thanks to their G.I.S system the clean up and damage assessments are going smoothly in Columbia County. G.I.S is a system that is designed to capture and analyze the different areas in the county. They were able to mark all called in reports on a map. Over all 257...More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is working to clear a collision on Bobby Jones Expressway Wednesday afternoon. According to Richmond County dispatch, the crash happened on I-520 at Deans Bridge Road.More >>
A new grocery store is coming to Augusta. German company Lidl is set to open its first store in Georgia's on Thursday, Sept. 13. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 7:40 a.m., followed by the grand opening at 8 a.m.More >>
Below is the listed school systems closed due to the inclement weather from Hurricane Irma.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.More >>
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.More >>
Grassroots, student-led organizations across the country have grown competitive gaming into a legitimate path to college scholarships.More >>
While most students were on vacation, two twins and rising sophomores at Sacred Heart Academy got perfect scores on the ACT.More >>
The State Grand Jury has indicted a University of South Carolina employee on charges that he used his office for financial gain.More >>
Dozens of people who took out private college loans they failed to repay have won in court when their lender failed to produce proper paperwork for the debt.More >>
Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.More >>
Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa has announced that he will be retiring as the president of The Citadel in 2018.More >>
