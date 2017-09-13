College Night comes to the CSRA

High school Seniors...this is especially for you!

The CSRA College Night will be held Thursday, Sept. 14th at the James Brown Arena. Students will have the opportunity to speak with over 130 colleges and universities from all across the country. Some of the schools that will be represented are:

· Aiken Technical College · Auburn University · Augusta Technical College · Augusta University · Clemson University · College of Charleston · Denmark Technical College · Furman University · Georgia Southern University · Lander University · Mississippi State University · Paine College · Purdue University · Seton Hall University · University of Alabama · University of Georgia · University of Michigan · University of South Carolina · University of Tennessee · Valdosta State University · Vanderbilt University · Virginia Tech · Winthrop University · Wofford College

There, you will be able to:

Obtain information on educational opportunities, admission requirements, and tuition

Attend seminars to get information about HOPE and LIFE scholarships, financial aid and essay writing for college admissions, time management, learning styles, scholarships and joint enrollment;

Visit a counseling center that will be open throughout the evening where students and parents can seek advice about the college application process from high school advisors and admissions professionals;

Visit a career exploration area where students can discover their options after college. Students will be able to participate in a quick “card sort” interest inventory to validate their career choice; and

You can also enter to win a scholarship! There will be multiple scholarships awarded totaling $16,000. Students must attend and register in person. You must be a high school junior or senior and graduate with a GPA equal or above 2.5 on a 4.0 scale or equivalent.

College Night will be from 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., at the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Ga and FOX 54's First Alert Meteorologist Jay Jefferies will be hosting. Admission is free and open to the public.

More about College Night

According to Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) Talent and Education Outreach Manager Candice Dermody, College Night provides a valuable resource especially for area students in the nearby counties of Aiken, Allendale, Barnwell, Bamberg, and Edgefield in South Carolina and Columbia and Richmond Counties in Georgia, though invitations are sent to all high schools within a 150 mile radius.

“Over the years, more than $300,000 in scholarship funding has been offered to area students who attend College Night. We thank those who so generously make this event a success every year.” -- Stuart MacVean, President & CEO, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions

A large number of the College Night volunteers are employees working at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site near Aiken, S.C. The U.S. Department of Energy-Savannah River is a major sponsor of this event. CSRA College Night sponsors include the U.S. Department of Energy-Savannah River Operations Office, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, and iHeartMedia. Other contributors include: SRP Federal Credit Union, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Bridgestone Americas, CENTERRA, SC Society of Professional Engineers Aiken Chapter, American Society – Aiken Chapter, Aiken County Public School Career Specialists and Counselors, Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Communigraphics and Augusta Marriott Hotel and Suites.

Past attendees had this to say:

“You learn a lot here that can’t be found online,” said Grovetown High School senior Madison Parker during last year’s event. “It’s so much better talking face-to-face with the college reps.”

“Before tonight, I was leaning towards a career involving education, though I really like the field of medicine,” added Parker. “After expressing my concerns with officials from the University of Georgia and Emory University, they definitely believe I have the qualifications to pursue a medical career. I may have just changed my mind.”

