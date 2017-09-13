Columbia Co: Cummings Dr. temporary road closure

Columbia County wants drivers to know about a temporary road closure.

It’s on Cummings Drive at the intersection of Washington Rd. The closure will be in effect from Wednesday September 13th at 7pm until 5am on Thursday September 14th.

Drivers wishing to access neighborhoods and/or residences on Cummings Road will need to do so by utilizing a newly created temporary entrance that is located on Washington Road just 75 feet west of the intersection directly next to 4738 Washington Road.

