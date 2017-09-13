Columbia Co: Cummings Dr. temporary road closure - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia Co: Cummings Dr. temporary road closure

Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
Source: Columbia Co. Traffic Engineering Source: Columbia Co. Traffic Engineering
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Columbia County wants drivers to know about a temporary road closure.

It’s on Cummings Drive at the intersection of Washington Rd. The closure will be in effect from Wednesday September 13th at 7pm until 5am on Thursday September 14th.

Drivers wishing to access neighborhoods and/or residences on Cummings Road will need to do so by utilizing a newly created temporary entrance that is located on Washington Road just 75 feet west of the intersection directly next to 4738 Washington Road.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • The Latest: Number of nursing home deaths increases to 8

    The Latest: Number of nursing home deaths increases to 8

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 3:09 AM EDT2017-09-13 07:09:05 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 5:32 PM EDT2017-09-13 21:32:28 GMT

    Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.

    More >>

    Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.

    More >>

  • iPhone X puts exclamation point on Apple's pricing strategy

    iPhone X puts exclamation point on Apple's pricing strategy

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-09-12 17:28:17 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-09-13 21:31:44 GMT

    The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

    More >>

    The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

    More >>

  • 8 die at Florida nursing home in Irma's sweltering aftermath

    8 die at Florida nursing home in Irma's sweltering aftermath

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 1:57 AM EDT2017-09-13 05:57:41 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-09-13 21:30:19 GMT

    Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

    More >>

    Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly