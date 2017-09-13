Hotels thin out as evacuees hit the road

Hotels are beginning to thin out as many occupants get on the long road home; WFXG.

We are seeing a lot of our short-term visitors leave for home, and hotels are clearing out.

More than 13,000 people stayed in Augusta hotel rooms, according to Barry White at the Convention and Visitors Bureau, while they waited for the weather to pass.

Terri Moak was an evacuee from Fort Myers, Florida, and she was part of a larger group of 12 adults.

She said the damage she saw around Augusta would be a best-case scenario for her southwest Florida home.

As far as it goes around here, the weakened Irma left nearly half of Georgia Power's customer base powerless.

Currently, 425,000 customers still cannot turn the lights on as of Tuesday night, while damage assessments continue throughout the state.

Our guest from Fort Myers may not have power for a little while, though she's still in a hurry to get back.

"Just to make sure that everything is secure," Moak said. "We can live without the power, you just need to get back home and to your own things. Try to get back to a normal life."

Her friends who decided to tough out the storm in Florida told her to expect downed trees, heavy wind damage, and minor flooding in Fort Myers.

Though, without power for possibly days, the 90-degree heat and humidity going through her region will pose a challenge all its own.

Restoration times are on a day-to-day basis in both Florida and Georgia.

