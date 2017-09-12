Young Professionals of Augusta invite locals to tons of CSRA events

Today, Young Professionals of Augusta held a monthly gathering to, together, network and get involved in CSRA community events.

YPA Vice President Summer Bell invites all who are interested in joining to tons of local events, including September 29’s Savannah River Brewing Company Social so employees can meet.

Summer Bell, Young Professionals of Augusta Vice President explains the group's purpose as a whole:

“In addition to monthly meetings, we have 4 professional development luncheons a year, and every month we try to do some type of social event.”

“We’re based on 3 pillars: Community outreach, we also have quarterly community outreach events, networking, which is what’s going on tonight, and what those socials are all about, and then professional development.”

This is continually an open invitation on the calendar.

