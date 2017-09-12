Surrey Center stores give back to hurricane victims - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Surrey Center stores give back to hurricane victims

By Brooke Laizer, Meteorologist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Today, Surrey Center locations off of Wheeler Road worked together to provide evacuees, refugees, as well as locals hurricane relief.

Surrey Center’s Fabrik as well as The New York Butcher Shoppe served. Individuals in the surrounding area are giving back however possible.

Fabrik, one on site boutique, donated based off of fundraising:

Sarah Beth Holloway, one Fabrik Employee commented:

“Here at Fabrik, our mission statement is High Style with Heart, so, as a result, we decided to donate ten dollars off of every purchase to help victims of the hurricane.”

The New York Butcher Shoppe, one on site restaurant, donated based off of giveaways. They offered hot meals to tons, specifically individuals in the CSRA still without power.

Jack Deese, The New York Butcher Shoppe Owner and Operator said “We recognize that people are displaced both out of town and out of their homes for lack of power, and so we wanted to help, on behalf of the Augusta community as much as we could, and the least we could do was offer hot meals to those who have no way of heating it or were displaced out of their homes.”

The line was off of their sidewalk this afternoon after lunch as well as before dinner. Countless men, women, and children enjoyed sandwiches based off of the diverse menu.

Jack also said “We had lots of different people come in. We fed lots of out of town folks and lots of in town folks, so I couldn’t really put a figure on it, but we had lots of happy customers.”

This is just one shopping center’s example. The CSRA, as a whole, has been so invested in helping others from near or far in their times of need.

