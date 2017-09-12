Most evacuees are leaving Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Most evacuees are leaving Augusta

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Most evacuees are leaving Augusta
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Many people from Florida and Savannah found shelter in Augusta this past weekend. Families from all over came to Augusta to find shelter during Tropical Storm Irma. Mary Barrett from Savannah says she found comfort at Trinity on the Hill during the storm. "I came here last year during Hurricane Matthew and the hospitality was so beautiful. So me and my family decided to come back here again."

Mrs. Beulah Golden is also from Savannah .She was pleased to see familiar faces from Savannah at the shelter. Now that the storm has passed she is eager to get home to her family.  "I'm relieved that nobody got hurt that I know of and I'm happy to go back home. I miss my church on Sunday and I'm use to going to church."

Pastor Mary Thomas is very pleased with how the volunteers treated her and her family during their stay. "Everyone from Savannah, Georgia found love when they came here. We appreciate everything that Trinity United Methodist Church provided for us.

Julia Crim who is the Minister of Outreach at Trinity on the Hill, believes that treating all the evacuees with care will give them strength to deal with whatever they are faced with when they return home "It is unfortunate the circumstance of why they are here but while people are here we want them to feel safe. Because there is so much anxiousness about what have to deal with when they go back home."

