Residents seek insurance help after hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma leaves the CSRA, the damage of the storm has left many residents wondering what to do about their damaged property. Insurance agent, BJ Jordan, says right now the next step for residents would be to keep track of everything damaged to make the process a lot smoother with an insurance company. “I think one of the important things to do, if you have damage done already, is take an inventory of all the damage you have. That can be video, that can be making a list, doing those things, looking up some things online to see how much they cost. Those are some preventative steps that you can take to begin the process and make it a lot simpler for you," says BJ Jordan.

But what about those who don't have insurance? “There are some charities that are out there for you. The Red Cross, the Salvation Army, there are some local charities that are here willing to help. There are a lot of churches doing some things in town that you can reach out to. So, you can contact the Chamber of Commerce here in town and they can also put you in touch with some of those organizations. And also, go to an insurance agency, they may have some opportunities available for you as well," says Jordan.

During this busy and trying process, residents should know that insurance companies are on their side and want to help them get back the things that were damaged. “Know that insurance companies are here to help you in times like this. So, they aren’t out to get you. They want to help. So, communication is key, prioritizing needs, being patient during the time, and the last thing would be to prepare," says Jordan.

Preparing for the worst, so you and your family will be taken care of later. Insurance agents encourage residents to plan ahead and get insurance to make sure their home and personal belongings are covered.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.