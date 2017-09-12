Augusta still hosting Irma evacuees - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta still hosting Irma evacuees

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Augusta still hosting Irma evacuees (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

There still are a few people taking shelter here in Augusta. Westside High housed those who have medical needs. It is going to take a little bit more time to get everyone back to their homes. Many left today but more are scheduled to head back tomorrow.

"It is a process we can not just put them on a bus and send them back to Savannah. We have to follow up with them to make sure they are going to an area that is going to be safe. And we can not just abandon them because many of them have been separated from someone who was helping to care for them.", explains American Red Cross volunteer, Gwen Powell.

Westside High is the only shelter open after the storm. The volunteers are doing their best to make sure all evacuees arrive home safely.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    •   
