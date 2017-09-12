Cummings Rd. closed at Washington Rd. intersection - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Cummings Rd. closed at Washington Rd. intersection

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Cummings Rd. closure 9/13/17 (source: Columbia County) Cummings Rd. closure 9/13/17 (source: Columbia County)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

There will be a temporary road closure in Columbia County Wednesday.

Cummings Drive at the intersection of Washington Road will be closed to thru-traffic. The closure is expected to run from 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 through 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, weather permitting.

Drivers needing to access neighborhoods on Cummings Road will need to use the temporary access road near the intersection.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING: Stabbing on E. Telfair St. in Augusta

    BREAKING: Stabbing on E. Telfair St. in Augusta

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 12:32 AM EDT2017-09-13 04:32:46 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    There's been a stabbing at 201 E. Telfair St. in Augusta.  Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday night.  Details are limited at this time.  FOX 54 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

    More >>

    There's been a stabbing at 201 E. Telfair St. in Augusta.  Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday night.  Details are limited at this time.  FOX 54 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

    More >>

  • Young Professionals of Augusta invite locals to tons of CSRA events

    Young Professionals of Augusta invite locals to tons of CSRA events

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-09-13 02:01:47 GMT
    Today, Young Professionals of Augusta held a monthly gathering to, together, network and get involved in CSRA community events. YPA Vice President Summer Bell invites all who are interested in joining to tons of local events, including September 29’s Savannah River Brewing Company Social so employees can meet. Summer Bell, Young Professionals of Augusta Vice President explains the group's purpose as a whole: “In addition to monthly meetings, we have 4 professional devel...More >>
    Today, Young Professionals of Augusta held a monthly gathering to, together, network and get involved in CSRA community events. YPA Vice President Summer Bell invites all who are interested in joining to tons of local events, including September 29’s Savannah River Brewing Company Social so employees can meet. Summer Bell, Young Professionals of Augusta Vice President explains the group's purpose as a whole: “In addition to monthly meetings, we have 4 professional devel...More >>

  • Surrey Center stores give back to hurricane victims

    Surrey Center stores give back to hurricane victims

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-09-13 01:52:30 GMT

    Today, Surrey Center locations off of Wheeler Road worked together to provide evacuees, refugees, as well as locals hurricane relief. FOX54’s Brooke Laizer invested in business owner’s efforts. Surrey Center’s Fabrik as well as The New York Butcher Shoppe served. Individuals in the surrounding area are giving back however possible. Fabrik, one on site boutique, donated based off of fundraising: Sarah Beth Holloway, one Fabrik Employee commented: “Here at Fa...

    More >>

    Today, Surrey Center locations off of Wheeler Road worked together to provide evacuees, refugees, as well as locals hurricane relief. FOX54’s Brooke Laizer invested in business owner’s efforts. Surrey Center’s Fabrik as well as The New York Butcher Shoppe served. Individuals in the surrounding area are giving back however possible. Fabrik, one on site boutique, donated based off of fundraising: Sarah Beth Holloway, one Fabrik Employee commented: “Here at Fa...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly