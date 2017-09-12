Cummings Rd. closed at Washington Rd. intersection

There will be a temporary road closure in Columbia County Wednesday.

Cummings Drive at the intersection of Washington Road will be closed to thru-traffic. The closure is expected to run from 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 through 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, weather permitting.

Drivers needing to access neighborhoods on Cummings Road will need to use the temporary access road near the intersection.

