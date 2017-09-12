Storm damage resources

Tropical Storm Irma hit the CSRA Monday, leaving many of our residents to deal with the damage. Here, we've collected some resources to help get your home back to normal.

Power Outages: Residents who are without power should contact their energy provider.

Gas Outages: Residents who are without natural gas should contact their provider.

Georgia Georgia Natural Gas: Call 877-850-6200 to report an outage. SCANA: Call 877-467-2262 to report an outage. Gas South: Call 877-270-3790 to report an outage. Waynesboro: Call 706-554-8034 to report an outage or call 706-554-8000 for after-hours emergencies.

South Carolina SCE&G: Call 888-333-4465 to report an outage or call 800-459-2141 if you smell natural gas.



Water Outage: Residents who are without water service should contact their city or county utility department.

Georgia Richmond County / Augusta: Call 706-821-1851 to report an outage. Columbia County: Call 706-863-6928 to report an outage or call 706-860-2587 for after-hours emergencies. Grovetown: Call 706-863-4576 to report an outage or call 706-863-1212 for emergencies. Lincoln County: Call 706-359-5523 to report an outage or call 706-359-4118 for emergencies. Burke County / Waynesboro: Call 706-554-8036 to report an outage.

South Carolina Aiken County City of Aiken: Call 803-642-7603 to report an outage. Bath Water & Sewer District: Call 803-593-3221 to report an outage. Beech Island Rural Community Water District: Call 803-827-1004 to report an outage. Breezy Hill Water & Sewer Company: Call 803-663-6455 to report an outage. Clearwater Water & Sewer District: Call 803-593-3509 to report an outage. College Acres Public Works District: Call 803-649-5619 to report an outage. Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority: Call 803-279-1503 to report an outage. Jackson Water Department: Call 803-471-2229 to report an outage. Langley Water & Sewer District: Call 803-593-3404 to report an outage. Monetta Water Department: Call 803-685-5258 to report an outage. Montmorenci/Couchton Water District: Call 803-648-9920 to report an outage. New Ellenton Public Works Commission: Call 803-652-2862 to report an outage. City of North Augusta: Call 803-441-4219 to report an outage. Perry Town Hall: Call 803-564-5756 to report an outage. Talatha Rural Water District: Call 803-652-1381 or 803-652-1390 to report an outage. Valley Public Service Authority: Call 803-593-2053 to report an outage. Wagener Water Department: Call 803-564-3412 to report an outage. Barnwell County: Call 803-259-3266 to report an outage or call 803-541-1080 for after-hours and weekend emergencies. Edgefield County: Call 803-637-3011 or 803-279-1503 to report an outage. McCormick County: Call 864-852-2807 ext. 2 to report an outage or call 864-465-2000 and choose option 0 for after-hours emergencies.



Fallen Trees: Trees that have fallen on private property should be handled by a tree removal service. If you need to report a tree blocking roadways, report the problem to your local city or county government.

Georgia Augusta / Richmond County: Call 311 or use the Augusta 311 mobile app on iOS or Android to report problems with fallen trees. Columbia County: Call 706-541-1143 to report trees on roadways. Burke County: Call 706-554-3124 to report trees on roadways. Lincoln County: Call 706-359-5523 to report trees on roadways.

South Carolina Use the SC Department of Transportation online maintenance request form to request tree removal or call your local SC DOT office. Aiken County: Call 803-641-7665. Barnwell County: Call 803-259-1141. Edgefield County: Call 803-637-6511. McCormick County: Call 864-852-2216. City of Aiken: Call 803-642-7610 to report fallen trees.



