Storm damage resources

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Tropical Storm Irma hit the CSRA Monday, leaving many of our residents to deal with the damage. Here, we've collected some resources to help get your home back to normal.

Power Outages: Residents who are without power should contact their energy provider.

Gas Outages: Residents who are without natural gas should contact their provider.

Water Outage: Residents who are without water service should contact their city or county utility department.

  • Georgia
  • South Carolina
    • Aiken County
      • City of Aiken: Call 803-642-7603 to report an outage.
      • Bath Water & Sewer District: Call 803-593-3221 to report an outage.
      • Beech Island Rural Community Water District: Call 803-827-1004 to report an outage.
      • Breezy Hill Water & Sewer Company: Call 803-663-6455 to report an outage.
      • Clearwater Water & Sewer District: Call 803-593-3509 to report an outage.
      • College Acres Public Works District: Call 803-649-5619 to report an outage.
      • Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority: Call 803-279-1503 to report an outage.
      • Jackson Water Department: Call 803-471-2229 to report an outage.
      • Langley Water & Sewer District: Call 803-593-3404 to report an outage.
      • Monetta Water Department: Call 803-685-5258 to report an outage.
      • Montmorenci/Couchton Water District: Call 803-648-9920 to report an outage.
      • New Ellenton Public Works Commission: Call 803-652-2862 to report an outage.
      • City of North Augusta: Call 803-441-4219 to report an outage.
      • Perry Town Hall: Call 803-564-5756 to report an outage.
      • Talatha Rural Water District: Call 803-652-1381 or 803-652-1390 to report an outage.
      • Valley Public Service Authority: Call 803-593-2053 to report an outage.
      • Wagener Water Department: Call 803-564-3412 to report an outage.
    • Barnwell County: Call 803-259-3266 to report an outage or call 803-541-1080 for after-hours and weekend emergencies.
    • Edgefield County: Call 803-637-3011 or 803-279-1503 to report an outage.
    • McCormick County: Call 864-852-2807 ext. 2 to report an outage or call 864-465-2000 and choose option 0 for after-hours emergencies.

Fallen Trees: Trees that have fallen on private property should be handled by a tree removal service. If you need to report a tree blocking roadways, report the problem to your local city or county government.

    There's been a stabbing at 201 E. Telfair St. in Augusta.  Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday night.  Details are limited at this time.  FOX 54 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

    Today, Young Professionals of Augusta held a monthly gathering to, together, network and get involved in CSRA community events. YPA Vice President Summer Bell invites all who are interested in joining to tons of local events, including September 29’s Savannah River Brewing Company Social so employees can meet. Summer Bell, Young Professionals of Augusta Vice President explains the group's purpose as a whole: “In addition to monthly meetings, we have 4 professional devel...More >>
    Today, Surrey Center locations off of Wheeler Road worked together to provide evacuees, refugees, as well as locals hurricane relief. FOX54’s Brooke Laizer invested in business owner’s efforts. Surrey Center’s Fabrik as well as The New York Butcher Shoppe served. Individuals in the surrounding area are giving back however possible. Fabrik, one on site boutique, donated based off of fundraising: Sarah Beth Holloway, one Fabrik Employee commented: “Here at Fa...

