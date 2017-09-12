Tree falls on N. Augusta Public Safety Officer - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Tree falls on N. Augusta Public Safety Officer

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Tree on North Augusta Public Safety Vehicle (source: North Augusta Public Safety / Facebook) Tree on North Augusta Public Safety Vehicle (source: North Augusta Public Safety / Facebook)
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

A North Augusta Public Safety Officer escaped injury Monday after a tree fell on his patrol vehicle.

According to a post on the North Augusta Public Safety Office's Facebook page, Officer Smith was responding to a call when a large tree fell on his patrol vehicle. Lieutenant Tim Thornton says Officer Smith was inside the vehicle when the tree fell. He says the officer was rattled, but fortunately was not injured.

