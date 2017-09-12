Richmond County Sheriff's Office successful in Tropical Storm Irma damage response

Tropical Storm Irma hit our area and caused damage from power lines to downed trees.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to 86 calls related to tree damage caused by the heavy winds and rains. Of those 86 calls, Sheriff’s Office personnel were able to cut and clear 82 of these trees from roadways to keep the roads open for emergency vehicles and service crews.

The Sheriff’s Office continued to respond calls from the public even as these roads were being cleared. Sheriff Roundtree and the command staff say they are proud of our agency and the citizens of Richmond County should be as well.

