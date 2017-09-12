UPDATE: Structure fire in Warrenville leaves business total loss

Fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire in Warrenville.

The call came in at 6:25 a.m. The fire happened on Augusta Rd. between Glover and Harrison streets at an auto body shop whose name is unknown at this time. The building and at least six vehicles are a complete loss. The fire also caused a power line to fall down and SCE&G are working to fix the power issue.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Graniteville FD, and Langley FD all responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. SGT. Andrew Dailey, with the ACSO confirms all of this information.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.