Columbia Co: Traffic issues after Irma

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says, as of Tuesday morning September 12th, most traffic intersections down from the storm are back up and running.

The only roads still seeing issues are Washington Road, Columbia Road and Fury's Ferry Road. All traffic signals are down on these 3 roads after crews had to cut the power for down trees.

Georgia power has been notified and will be out Tuesday to address the issue.

Stop signs have been posted at all intersections and drivers are asked to treat them as a 4-way stop.

