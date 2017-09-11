SLIDESHOW: Tropical Storm Irma damage in the CSRA

A North Augusta Public Safety Officer escaped injury Monday after a tree fell on his patrol vehicle.More >>
A North Augusta Public Safety Officer escaped injury Monday after a tree fell on his patrol vehicle.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma hit our area and caused damage from power lines to downed trees. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to...More >>
Tropical Storm Irma hit our area and caused damage from power lines to downed trees. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to...More >>
Below is the listed school systems closed due to the inclement weather from Hurricane Irma.More >>
Below is the listed school systems closed due to the inclement weather from Hurricane Irma.More >>
Jefferson County is on a mandatory curfew until further determined by the Sheriff's Office. This means that as of Sunday, Sept. 10 at 11 p.m., no one is to be on the roads until further instructed, this according to Sheriff Gary Hutchins.More >>
Jefferson County is on a mandatory curfew until further determined by the Sheriff's Office. This means that as of Sunday, Sept. 10 at 11 p.m., no one is to be on the roads until further instructed, this according to Sheriff Gary Hutchins.More >>
Jefferson Energy Cooperative (formerly Jefferson EMC) is currently experiencing outages. The following counties are affected:More >>
Jefferson Energy Cooperative (formerly Jefferson EMC) is currently experiencing outages. The following counties are affected:More >>