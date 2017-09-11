Several power lines have fallen across the CSRA due to Hurricane Irma

Trees and power lines have been falling all day long. CubeSmart storage in Grovetown had a power line fall on their fences in the back of their storage center. The Grovetown fire department says the power lines were causing a dangerous electric reaction from the fence whenever the when blew.

They proceeded to close off that part of the storage facility. Power lines were also down in areas like Harlem on back roads and even highways. First responders are urging drivers to be extremely attentive and safe on the road when driving near roads and power lines. If you see a power line or tree down, don’t hesitate to report it to your local fire department.

