Updated forecast for Tropical Storm Irma

As Tropical Storm Irma moves, our CSRA conditions will continue increasing in potential hazards.

This is primarily wind, winding up gusts northeast from 30-35 miles per hour.

More rain, showers, storms, thunderstorms will be beginning to move throughout the afternoon as well as evening hours.

National Weather Service Columbia, South Carolina is issuing one Tornado Watch for forecast areas including South Carolina cities plus Georgia cities, specifically Waynesboro, Georgia until 10PM Eastern Time.

Hail cannot be ruled out as a possibility.

Stay weather aware. Remain off of roads if possible.

Avoid standing water. Down power lines line streets. CubeSmart Self Storage reported one on 3353 Wrightsboro Road.

