Tree falls on Railroad Ave. mobile home in Groveown

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Tree down on a mobile home on Railroad Ave. in Grovetown. (WFXG) Tree down on a mobile home on Railroad Ave. in Grovetown. (WFXG)
GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

High winds have knocked down a tree onto a mobile home off of Railroad Avenue in Grovetown.

Georgia Power is on the scene working on downed power lines.

No injuries are reported.

