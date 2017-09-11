Airbnb enables Disaster Response Program, homes listed for free

Airbnb has initiated its Disaster Response Program to help local residents who have been evacuated because of Hurricane Irma.

This allows Airbnb hosts to support those in need by allowing residents and evacuees to have temporary housing free of charge. We have listed the communities that qualify for this option below.

Georgia: The Greater Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Decatur County, Grady County, Thomas County

Florida: Bay County, Escambia County, Leon County, Okaloosa County, Santa Rosa County, Walton County, Holmes County, Washington County, Calhoun County, Franklin County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Gadsden County, Gulf County, Wakulla County, Madison County, Jefferson County, Taylor County.

These $0 listings are available for the next three weeks -- until September 28. Kim Rubey, Airbnb Director for Social Good, had this to say:

"In response to the growing threat of Hurricane Irma and number of people fleeing the storm's potential path, Airbnb has expanded our Disaster Response Program to include Atlanta and the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, in addition to communities in northwestern Florida and southern Georgia. Through our program, people in need of temporary accommodations can connect with hosts who are offering their homes free of charge from now through September 28. We are proud to see the Airbnb community come together to help their neighbors in need. Our thoughts continue to be with all of those affected by Hurricane Irma, and we thank the first responders for their efforts in many communities impacted by the storm."

Hosts in these areas should follow this link and click “I can offer my space for free”. Airbnb has also contacted all Airbnb users within the evacuating territories to make them aware of this tool if they are in need of shelter. Evacuees looking for shelter should go to airbnb.com/disaster where they can locate free listings within close proximity by clicking “I need a place to stay”. The Airbnb platform will facilitate the connection between the hosts and guests.

Floridians and Georgians who are not currently Airbnb users are still able to take part in the program either as hosts or guests. All you have to do is create a verified account on the platform. In addition to the free listing price, all Airbnb service fees and state/local taxes are waived as well. Keep in mind that hosts have the choice of how long they wish to list their homes for free within the program activation window of September 8 - 28.

