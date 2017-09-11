SCE&G: Power outages reported - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

SCE&G: Power outages reported

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Power outages in South Carolina; Source: SCE&G Power outages in South Carolina; Source: SCE&G
SOUTH CAROLINA (WFXG) -

Power outages are beginning to pop up in South Carolina.

If you are experiencing any power outages, please alert the SCE&G Company via their website. You can check the map that we have provided to see the latest reported outages.

