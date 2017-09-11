Georgia Power: Power outages increasing all over Georgia

Power outages are beginning to pop up all over the entire state of Georgia.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, there are more than 300,000 customers without power in Georgia and more than 2,900 individual cases of damage (including broken poles and lines) the company is working to repair.

If you are experiencing any power outages, please alert the Georgia Power Company via their website. You can check the map that we have provided to see the latest reported outages.

