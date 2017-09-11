UPDATE: Jefferson Energy Cooperative: Power outages from Hurricane Irma aftermath totals over 2,600

Jefferson Energy Cooperative (formerly Jefferson EMC) is currently experiencing outages.

The following counties are affected:

Burke County

Jefferson County

Washington County

Columbia County

Johnson County

Emanuel County

McDuffie County

Glasclock County

Warren County

Approximately 2,670 customers are affected by this outage. Crews are in the process of restoring power to these areas and handling the influx of calls. Visit www.jec.coop.

