UPDATE: Jefferson Energy Cooperative: Power outages from Hurricane Irma aftermath totals over 2,600

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
CSRA (WFXG) -

Jefferson Energy Cooperative (formerly Jefferson EMC) is currently experiencing outages.

The following counties are affected:

  • Burke County
  • Jefferson County
  • Washington County
  • Columbia County
  • Johnson County
  • Emanuel County
  • McDuffie County
  • Glasclock County
  • Warren County

Approximately 2,670 customers are affected by this outage. Crews are in the process of restoring power to these areas and handling the influx of calls. Visit www.jec.coop.

