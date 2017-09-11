MANDATORY CURFEW: Jefferson County

Jefferson County is on a mandatory curfew until further determined by the Sheriff's Office.

This means that as of Sunday, Sept. 10 at 11 p.m., no one is to be on the roads until further instructed, this according to Sheriff Gary Hutchins.

LOUISVILLE GA– On Sunday September 10, 2017, Sheriff Gary Hutchins, Sheriff of Jefferson County, Georgia announced that a curfew is hereby instituted "Exempt individuals" are defined as authorized and essential emergency responders, law enforcement, health care providers, and others working with or through the county emergency management agency and which shall include person's who have entered Jefferson County solely for the purpose of evacuation, to vacate and remain away from the public streets and other public areas in Jefferson County.

In short, STAY IN DOORS!

