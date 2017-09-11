MANDATORY CURFEW: Jefferson County

Below is the listed school systems closed due to the inclement weather from Hurricane Irma.More >>
As Tropical Storm Irma moves, our CSRA conditions will continue increasing in potential hazards. This is primarily wind, winding up gusts northeast from 30-35 miles per hour. More rain, showers, storms, thunderstorms will be beginning to move throughout the afternoon as well as evening hours.
High winds have knocked down a tree onto a mobile home off of Railroad Avenue in Grovetown.
We have a list of shelters and important storm information you may need to know.
Airbnb has initiated its Disaster Response Program to help local residents who have been evacuated because of Hurricane Irma. This allows Airbnb hosts to support those in need by allowing residents and evacuees to have temporary housing free of charge.
