Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center prepares for Hurricane Irma

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta is doing their part to make sure veterans and their families are being taken care of during Hurricane Irma. Many veterans from Florida and other parts of Georgia have already made their way into Augusta. And the VA is providing them with medical care and shelter if needed.

Administrators have been meeting twice a day to discuss safety options for vets and employees. There are several plans in place for Hurricane Irma and they are prepared with seven days worth of food and water supply, list of available shelters, and leadership staff on call 24/7.

Right now the hospital is helping the veterans that are coming in from out of town find shelter. "If they call us we will put them in touch with a social worker who is on call 24 hours a day and that social worker can get them in touch with a shelter that can help them and in many cases their families as well.", explains the Public Affairs Chief, Jason Tudor. Those from out of town should know they can still refill or pick up their prescriptions. "All they have to do is come into the VA and say hey i need to fill prescription x and we look them up and we can get that done for them."

Tudor is also recommending veterans cancel their upcoming medical appointments if they feel it is best. "We want them to feel safe. We just ask that the call in and some how let their primary care provider know that they are not going to be in for their appointment or if its a specialty doc let them know they are not going to be in." As of now the VA has taken in nine patients from other facilities in the region and is encouraging other veterans to reach out if they need assistance.

