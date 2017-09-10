Shelters, hotels, other important Hurricane Irma information

If you or anyone you know are in need of shelter, we have a list of places you can check for availability.

The following churches will be open:

Full Gospel Redemption Center (803-593-2425) 365 Piney Heights RD, Warrenville, SC 29851

Belvedere First Baptist (803-279-0415) 421 Edgefield RD Belvedere, SC 29841

Clearwater Baptist Church (803-593-3195) 17 Belvedere RD, Beech Island, SC 29842

Heights Baptist Church (803-593-3054) 4631-A Jefferson Davis HWY Beech Island, SC 29842

Sweetwater Baptist Church (803-426-1860) 198 Sweetwater RD North Augusta, SC 29841

Aiken County South Carolina Emergency Management Division Paul Matthews, CEM Director, Aiken County Emergency Management Division (803) 642-1620

Friendship Baptist Church (803-292-3987, contact: Dr. Denise Newman) 124 Clairmont DR Belvedere, SC 29841

Windsor First Baptist Church (803-648-5103, contact Wesley 522-6475 or Dale 803-640-6737) 539 Middleton DR Windsor, SC 29856

If you go to a shelter, bring your own bedding and medications. Pets are not allowed at the churches, but there is a pet shelter at the fairgrounds. If you bring your pet to the pet shelter, please bring a crate. You do not need to bring pet food.

The following shelters will be open:

Patriot’s Park, 5445 Columbia Road, Grovetown, Georgia, is opened as a shelter for self-evacuees.

The Warren Road Community Center,

the Henry Brigham Center, and

Trinity On The Hill United Methodist Church are at capacity and cannot accept any additional evacuees at this time.

and cannot accept any additional evacuees at this time. Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 103 Diamond Lakes Way, has 26 sites plus up to 100 additional spots, for self-contained campers. Check-in times are 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

There are approximately 2,000 evacuees pursuant to the Chatham County Plan in seven shelters. The shelters prepared for the Chatham County Plan are not open to the public or self-evacuees and the Richmond County Board of Education is maintaining its media-free campus rules.

Additional shelters may be opened for self-evacuees as the need arises and will be posted on the Augusta, Georgia website. Additional information regarding sheltering can be obtained by calling 706-821-2300.

Hotel availability

The Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau is updating its room availability website daily. Please visit www.visitaugusta.com to find information on Augusta hotels and other Georgia resources.

Severe Weather Centers

Starting at 8 p.m. and for approximately 24-hours thereafter, the following facilities are available to Augusta, Georgia residents who live in mobile homes as severe weather centers:

Hephzibah High School-

Hephzibah Middle School- CLOSED

Spirit Creek Middle School- CLOSED

Morgan Road Middle School

Sand bags

Augusta, Georgia is no longer distributing sand bags to residents.

Volunteers

Volunteers are being sought to help provide general labor and assistance to help with evacuees. Please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/IrmaVolunteer to register to help.

Augusta, Georgia Operations

Normal operations for Augusta, Georgia will be closed Monday, Sept. 11. Department directors will initiate communications for employees needed for essential operations. Employees should check the Emergency Hotline (706-842-3000) and the Augusta website for updates related to government operations for Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Garbage Collection

All garbage collection customers inside Augusta, Georgia will experience a one-day, each day, throughout this week. For example, customers who normally receive garbage pickup service on Monday will have their service on Tuesday. Customers who receive service on Friday will have their garbage pickup on Saturday. Service will return to normal pickup schedule next week.

General Information

For general information and assistance, please call 311.

