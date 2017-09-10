Richmond County EMA press conference discusses Irma threat - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond County EMA press conference discusses Irma threat

By Brooke Laizer, Meteorologist
Today, Richmond County Emergency 911 Communications held a press conference based off current and future Hurricane Irma related city operations.

Officials commended Augusta’s interest in serving neighboring cities. Governor Deal has declared all one-hundred fifty-nine Georgia Counties in States of Emergencies.

Fire Chief and Paramedic Chris James commented:

“Currently in Richmond County we have approximately twenty-five hundred evacuees. We have ten shelters open, seven with the schools, two community centers, and Trinity on the Hill Methodist Church. There’s also an additional shelter open in Columbia County at Patriots Park. The shelters in Richmond County are full, and at this time we are guiding any other self-evacuees to Patriots Park.”

As of now, no curfew has been mentioned. However, this is contingent on forecasts for tomorrow. Stay off of the roads if possible.

