Local power company travels to help Irma victims

By Brooke Laizer, Meteorologist
Connect

Last night, we were seeing a rare sight right here behind WFXG FOX54’s station on Washington Road. One local company is working together to serve Florida residents, providing generators, lights, heavy moving equipment.

Today, Evans’ own Reliable Equipment Rental Incorporated will be beginning their journey to assist with Hurricane Irma-related power outages.

Trip Derryberry, Reliable Equipment Rental Incorporated President commented: 

“We are supporting the power company through storm services, and we are going to the International Motor Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.”

The men started assembling equipment off of local streets last night. Now, Columbia County Officers are escorting them. They will arrive, ready for any assignment local emergency managers request.

