Cabela's increases generator stock based off of Irma threat

Local stores couldn’t be better prepared for Hurricane Irma. This is a result of help from neighboring states. I visited Cabela’s today to ask a few questions about their readiness plan.

Friday, Cabela’s Augusta reached out to tons of regional locations for additional supplies. Several locations across Southeastern cities loaded eighteen-wheelers, bringing generators so soon after requests went out.

Courtney Davis, Cabela’s Augusta Regional Marketing Manager, commented:

“We’ve got all sorts of meal supplies, lanterns, batteries, water bottles, all sorts of things… Gas cans… we’ve even got water pumps, rainwear, waiters, I mean the list can go on and on, really.

The store fully stocked up on generators based off of lines Friday. They inventoried, in this weekend’s delivery alone, ninety-eight more than last week.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.