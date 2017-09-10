Augusta University seeking volunteers for shelter

Augusta University and the Hurricane Ops Center with the Department of Health are in serious need of volunteers.

The Department of Health in conjunction with Augusta University and the Hurricane Ops Center are asking for volunteers to come lend a hand for all shifts starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 through Monday, Sept. 11.

All interested persons can call the District Operations Center at 706-729-2193.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.