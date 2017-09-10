Augusta University seeking volunteers for shelter

Below is the listed school systems closed due to the inclement weather from Hurricane Irma.More >>
Augusta University and the Hurricane Ops Center with the Department of Health are in serious need of volunteers.
Hotels across the CSRA are booked to capacity with Hurricane Irma's arrival quickly approaching. But the StayBridge hotel has made a few special accommodations for their evacuee guests.
Augusta food banks haven't wasted anytime preparing for the evacuees who will come into the CSRA. Golden Harvest food bank has taken initiative to make sure evacuees have ready-to-eat food and toiletries to make their transition less worrisome.
Today, Cabela's Augusta held an annual event to kick off the first day of Deer Season. "Every year, we pair twice with the NRA to help them get memberships and also teach classes here in the store." "We want to make sure that the safest firearms are the ones people know very well, and the ones that they know how to take care of." Participants may sign up for, fortunately, New Shooter Classes, Shotgun Cleaning Classes, and Well Armed Woman classes.
