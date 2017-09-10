Stay Bridge Suites hotel makes special accommodations for evacuees

Following the Augusta school bus crashed that injured Augusta Prep golf team students, a golf coach, and the bus driver...Head Master of the schools says that the school has truly rallied together. The bus was carrying the school's golf team to Perry, GA.More >>
Not many can say they’ve built a widely recognized business without a college degree or even a high school diploma. But Charles Green is a man who transformed his life with nothing but a vision and the drive to succeed. “You got to work hard at it. Give it all you got. And keep God in front of it. And he’ll lead you the right way,"More >>
DQ Grill & Chill Augusta locations brought in the first day of spring as they give away free ice cream cones to help raise funds for Children's Hospital of Georgia, the local Children's Miracle Network Hospital.More >>
A Toronto family found happiness in the CSRA while facing a tough medical journey for their son. It wasn’t the southern hospitality that brought the McKee family here.More >>
A group of Evans High School students are taking a stand on gun violence by organizing a rally this Saturday called March For Our Lives CSRA. The March for Our Lives CSRA rally team created a GoFundMe online to raise money for sound equipment, water supply, t-shirts, banners.More >>
