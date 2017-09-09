Border Bash is back for its' 24th year

Border Bash is back again for it’s 24th year!

What: 24th Annual Border Bash

When: Friday, November 3, 2017

Gates Open at 4pm

Where: Hippodrome Events Complex

5544 Jefferson Davis Highway - N. Augusta, SC

Tickets: $15 Advance/$20 at Gate

Kids 12 & Under: Free General Admission

Available 10am Tues., Sept. 12 at BorderBash.net

Come out and see Eve 6 and Ashley McBryde and Black Dawg as they entertain the crowd. They’ll be joined by South Carolina and Georgia school cheerleaders and mascots. The event will end with a night of fireworks. Border Bash will once again feature great food vendors, cold beverages, UGA & USC branded merchandise, fun games for kids and adults.

Tickets are on sale now at BorderBash.net for $15 in advance. Tickets will be $20 the day of the event. Hard tickets will be available at specified times during promotions that will be promoted in the coming months throughout that CSRA. Secure parking will be available as well as rider-share drop points.



Border Bash was created to celebrate the football rivalry between border state schools – the University of South Carolina and the University of Georgia – while supporting CSRA children’s charities and clubs. Over the years The Border Bash Foundation has contributed over $900,000 to worthwhile causes across the area.

