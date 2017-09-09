Border Bash is back for its' 24th year - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Border Bash is back for its' 24th year

WFXG WFXG

Border Bash is back again for it’s 24th year!

What:   24th Annual Border Bash
When:  Friday, November 3, 2017
             Gates Open at 4pm
Where:  Hippodrome Events Complex
              5544 Jefferson Davis Highway - N. Augusta, SC
Tickets: $15 Advance/$20 at Gate
              Kids 12 & Under: Free General Admission
              Available 10am Tues., Sept. 12 at BorderBash.net 

Come out and see Eve 6 and Ashley McBryde and Black Dawg as they entertain the crowd. They’ll be joined by South Carolina and Georgia school cheerleaders and mascots. The event will end with a night of fireworks. Border Bash will once again feature great food vendors, cold beverages, UGA & USC branded merchandise, fun games for kids and adults.

Tickets are on sale now at BorderBash.net for $15 in advance. Tickets will be $20 the day of the event. Hard tickets will be available at specified times during promotions that will be promoted in the coming months throughout that CSRA. Secure parking will be available as well as rider-share drop points.
 
Border Bash was created to celebrate the football rivalry between border state schools – the University of South Carolina and the University of Georgia – while supporting CSRA children’s charities and clubs.  Over the years The Border Bash Foundation has contributed over $900,000 to worthwhile causes across the area.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Public Vet hosts Augusta low-cost spay/neuter clinic

    Public Vet hosts Augusta low-cost spay/neuter clinic

    Thursday, November 2 2017 10:50 AM EDT2017-11-02 14:50:29 GMT
    Source: WFXG file imageSource: WFXG file image

    Public Vet, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, is holding two low-cost spay/neuter clinics for cats and small dogs (up to 20 pounds). Cartersville Clinic Date: November 3, 2017 Locations: Cartersville, GA.

    More >>

    Public Vet, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, is holding two low-cost spay/neuter clinics for cats and small dogs (up to 20 pounds). Cartersville Clinic Date: November 3, 2017 Locations: Cartersville, GA.

    More >>

  • Film festival provides opportunity for independent movie-makers

    Film festival provides opportunity for independent movie-makers

    Thursday, November 2 2017 8:23 AM EDT2017-11-02 12:23:06 GMT
    Movies like Saw and directors such as Damien Chazelle (La La Land) were discovered at similar film festivals; WFXG.Movies like Saw and directors such as Damien Chazelle (La La Land) were discovered at similar film festivals; WFXG.

    Movies do not make it into theaters without millions of dollars in studio backing.
    Events such as the Southern City Film Festival give smaller filmmakers a shot at exposure.

    More >>

    Movies do not make it into theaters without millions of dollars in studio backing.
    Events such as the Southern City Film Festival give smaller filmmakers a shot at exposure.

    More >>

  • Budget recommends cuts for RCSO; Depart. still wants $2.8 Million for raises

    Budget recommends cuts for RCSO; Depart. still wants $2.8 Million for raises

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-11-02 01:27:39 GMT
    When you head to parade events and even concerts in Augusta, what's one thing you see? Richmond County Deputies working to ensure everyone is safe. During Wednesday's special budget meeting, the city is possibly looking into cutting more than 10 positions from law enforcement.  Augusta-Richmond County is on a mission to save money. The recommendation, cutting what's considered vacant positions that are hard to fill and have a high turnover rate. "You try to recruit ne...More >>
    When you head to parade events and even concerts in Augusta, what's one thing you see? Richmond County Deputies working to ensure everyone is safe. During Wednesday's special budget meeting, the city is possibly looking into cutting more than 10 positions from law enforcement.  Augusta-Richmond County is on a mission to save money. The recommendation, cutting what's considered vacant positions that are hard to fill and have a high turnover rate. "You try to recruit ne...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly