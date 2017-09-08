Closings and delays due to Tropical Storm Irma - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Closings and delays due to Tropical Storm Irma

Below is a list of city, school, and business closings due to the inclement weather from Hurricane Irma.

GEORGIA

Schools

  • Richmond County: Schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • Columbia County: Schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • Lincoln County: Schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.
  • Emanuel County: Schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • Taliaferro County: Schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • Burke County: Schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 12.

City and Business

  • The professional offices of Burn & Reconstructive Centers of America, Dr. Juan Colon-Santini, Acute Surgical Care and MCS, Inc., will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. They plan to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • All Family YMCA locations will be open during normal business hours unless a power outage occurs.
  • The Medical Center Director of Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center has directed the closure of our Statesboro (Ga.) Community Based Outpatient Clinic Monday, Sept. 11
  • The Regular Monthly Meeting of the Richmond County Board of Elections scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11 has been postponed.
  • The Board of Education will meet in Regular Session Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Columbia County Board of Education Office.
  • The Administrative offices of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public Monday, the 11th and Tuesday, the 12th of Sept. to be used as a Tactical Operations Center for managing shelter operations and provide support services to the patrol division during the State of Emergency. Normal operations will resume on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. if the situation stabilizes.
  • Augusta, Georgia government will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Sept.12.
  • The City of Augusta garbage pickup will be delayed by a day, every day this week. Residents are encouraged to secure the bins from possibly blowing away in the wind.
  • LIBRARIES- All of Augusta-Richmond County Public System will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.
  • All SRP Federal Credit Union locations are closed Monday, Sept. 11.
  • Tina P. Moses, DMD, PC Pediatric Dentistry will be closed Monday, Sept. 11.
  • The City of Waynesboro Municipal Court will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.
  • The Richmond County Health Department at 950 Laney Walker Blvd, the South Augusta Location at Windsor Spring Road and the North Leg location will be closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • All State Bank and Trust Company branches in the following areas will be closed on Monday, Sept. 10
    • Augusta
    • Evans
    • Martinez
    • Thomson
  • Columbia County offices will be closed, Monday, Sept.11. 
  • Most Bank of America locations should be open Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • Westminster Schools of Augusta will be closed again tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 12. 
  • Eisenhower Army Medical Center will resume normal operations at 4 a.m., Tuesday, September 12 to include scheduled appointments and surgeries. Please call 706-706-787-7300 or 1-888-239-6066 for same day referrals and appointments Tuesday.
  • Wisdom World Care and Learning Facility will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • All Augusta Wells Fargo locations should be open Tuesday, Sept. 12.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Schools

  • Bamberg County: Schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • Barnwell County: District 45 schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • Aiken County: Aiken County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • Aiken County: Our Lady of Peace Catholic School Monday, Sept. 11 and opening Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.
  • South Aiken Baptist Day Care will be on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • Edgefield County: The School District will be closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12. The Edgefield County Board of School Trustees will have its regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 as scheduled.

City and Business

  • The City of North Augusta and the City of Aiken WILL be open on Monday,  Sept. 11. The City of Aiken will hold their City Council meeting as scheduled Monday at 7 p.m.
  • The Savannah River Site will be on a delayed opening of 12 noon Tuesday, Sept. 12. 
  • The animal shelter at the fairgrounds remains open, as well as the horse shelter at the Hippodrome. 
  • The City of Aiken will be delaying Solid Waste Pickup and all pickups will be delayed by a day. Residents are encouraged to secure the bins from possibly blowing away in the wind.
  • All SRP Federal Credit Union locations are closed Monday, Sept. 11.
  • All Bank of America locations closed Monday, Sept. 11.
  • Beech Island Kimberly Clark – no back shift Monday, Sept 11.  Normal operations resume Tuesday morning, Sept. 12
  • All Family YMCA locations will be open during normal business hours unless a power outage occurs.

    COLLEGES

    Augusta University will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. Clinics in the AU Health System will remain open.

    • Augusta University’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11 has been canceled.
    • USC Aiken classes and events will be canceled Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. Only essential personnel should report to work as usual. This includes: Dining Services, Housing, University Police Department, and Student Activities Center. Updates will be posted on www.usca.edu.
    • Augusta Technical College will be closed and classes will be canceled Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12. Normal class and work hours will resume Wednesday, Sept. 13.
    • Georgia Military College's Augusta campus will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. 
    • Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro campus will be closed and classes will be canceled through Wednesday, Sept. 13.

