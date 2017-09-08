Closings and delays due to Hurricane Irma - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Closings and delays due to Hurricane Irma

Below is a list of closings due to the inclement weather from Hurricane Irma.

GEORGIA

  • Richmond County: Schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 11 through Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • Richmond County: Westminster Schools of Augusta will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11
  • Columbia County: Schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 11.
  • Columbia County: Augusta Prep will not be in session on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017
  • Emanuel County: Schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 11 through Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • Taliaferro County: Schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 11 through Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • Burke County: Schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 11 through Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • The professional offices of Burn & Reconstructive Centers of America, Dr. Juan Colon-Santini, Acute Surgical Care and MCS, Inc., will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. They plan to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 12.

SOUTH CAROLINA

  • Bamberg County: Schools will dismiss at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. Schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 11.
  • Barnwell County: District 45 schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • Aiken County: Aiken County Public Schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 11 and delayed by 2 hours Tuesday, Sept. 12.
  • Aiken County: Our Lady of Peace Catholic School Monday, Sept. 11 and opening Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.
  • Aiken County: County offices and drop-off centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11
  • The City of North Augusta and the City of Aiken WILL be open on Monday,  Sept. 11. The City of Aiken will hold their City Council meeting as scheduled Monday at 7 p.m.

COLLEGES

  • Augusta University will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. due to the threat of Hurricane Irma. Clinics in the AU Health System will remain open.
  • USC Aiken classes and events will be canceled Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m.
  • Augusta Technical College will be closed and classes will be cancelled Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12.

