Breweries in Augusta celebrate new Georgia beer law

Thanks to the Senate Bill 85, instead of buying a required tour ticket, you can now just come in and buy a beer. And customers are also able to take more alcohol home with them. Riverwatch Brewery in Augusta celebrated with a ribbon cutting and is all set for this weekend.

"The amount of effort that the Georgia craft brewers guild had to put in to get this changed has been phenomenal. So one thing we are doing is, ten percent of the profit we make this weekend is going to the Georgia craft brewers guild.", says owner, Brey Sloan.

Also celebrating is the Savannah River Brewery. The family business is introducing new beers in honor of the new law but thats not all. The taproom has changed, now offering new editions for customers to enjoy. "We have two 55inch tvs now and a very big projector screen so we're hoping for some awesome football turnout today. We've also included some more games in the tap room so we are very family friendly. ", explains owner, Steve Ellison.

Both businesses are focusing on creating a fun and warm environment for all of Augusta to take part in.

