Breweries in Augusta celebrate new Georgia beer law - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Breweries in Augusta celebrate new Georgia beer law

Breweries in Augusta celebrate new Georgia beer law (wfxg) Breweries in Augusta celebrate new Georgia beer law (wfxg)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Thanks to the Senate Bill 85, instead of buying a required tour ticket, you can now just come in and buy a beer. And customers are also able to take more alcohol home with them. Riverwatch Brewery in Augusta celebrated with a ribbon cutting and is all set for this weekend.

"The amount of effort that the Georgia craft brewers guild had to put in to get this changed has been phenomenal. So one thing we are doing is, ten percent of the profit we make this weekend is going to the Georgia craft brewers guild.", says owner, Brey Sloan.

Also celebrating is the Savannah River Brewery. The family business is introducing new beers in honor of the new law but thats not all. The taproom has changed, now offering new editions for customers to enjoy. "We have two 55inch tvs now and a very big projector screen so we're hoping for some awesome football turnout today. We've also included some more games in the tap room so we are very family friendly. ", explains owner, Steve Ellison.

Both businesses are focusing on creating a fun and warm environment for all of Augusta to take part in.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump says missiles 'will be coming' to Syria

    The Latest: Trump says missiles 'will be coming' to Syria

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-04-11 11:24:14 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:08 AM EDT2018-04-11 14:08:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump waits at the main entrance to the West Wing for the arrival of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump waits at the main entrance to the West Wing for the arrival of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

    After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".

    More >>

    After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".

    More >>

  • Trump seethes over FBI raid, ponders firing those he blames

    Trump seethes over FBI raid, ponders firing those he blames

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:14:08 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:08 AM EDT2018-04-11 14:08:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens as he meets with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens as he meets with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Washington.

    The raid, in which agents seized records on topics including a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who alleges she had sex with Trump, left the president more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks, according to people familiar with the president's views.

    More >>

    The raid, in which agents seized records on topics including a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who alleges she had sex with Trump, left the president more angry than advisers had seen him in weeks, according to people familiar with the president's views.

    More >>

  • Algerian military plane crashes in a field, killing 257

    Algerian military plane crashes in a field, killing 257

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:44 AM EDT2018-04-11 08:44:40 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:08 AM EDT2018-04-11 14:08:18 GMT
    Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria. (ALG24 via AP)Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria. (ALG24 via AP)

    Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.

    More >>

    Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly