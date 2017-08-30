High 5 4 Kids: JAYLON BOKKNIGHT

The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.

The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to find a suspect. On Oct. 19th at 10:30 p.m., the suspect was caught...

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to find a suspect. On Oct. 19th at 10:30 p.m., the suspect was caught...

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the FOX 54 viewing area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the FOX 54 viewing area.

Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.

Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.

Authorities in Columbia County are searching for suspects they say shoplifted from a Kroger grocery store. It happened on Oct. 15th at...

Authorities in Columbia County are searching for suspects they say shoplifted from a Kroger grocery store. It happened on Oct. 15th at...

This week, we high five Augusta’s very own Jaylon Bokknight. He won a national essay writing contest held by the United States Tennis Association.

Each year, the United States Tennis Association hosts an annual National Junior Tennis and Learning Essay Contest open to tons of young players.

Given 2,600 submissions, judges chose ten winners. This is where A.R. Johnson Science Engineering Magnet School Junior Jaylon Bokknight comes in.

Based off of the question, Jaylon's winning response discussed his family's choice to always make education a top priority:

“They’ve always told me that I have to get my education in order to make it in this lifetime… And they stressed that. And my grandmother told me when I was young that if I did my part in school, she would do her part as a grandmother. My Mother told me the same thing.”

This past weekend, Jaylon accepted a grand prize: one complimentary round-trip flight and one complimentary hotel stay in New York City.

He also enjoyed V.I.P credentials at Arthur Ashe Kids Day, watching from the home of the U.S. Open's President’s Box.

To top it all off, Jaylon even accepted a plaque from former New York City mayor David N. Dinkins during Sunday’s awards banquet.

In the midst of all the excitement, Jaylon stays focused on what matters most: furthering his education while attending college.

“I’ve been looking at colleges for forever. Since I started playing tennis, I pray and hope I get a tennis scholarship, a full ride to any college, but if that does not happen, I plan to get an academic scholarship."

He aspires to be either a successful Orthodontist or Tennis Pro.

“If I could play for the school, for the college, and then God would bless me with an opportunity to go pro, I would take that."

Jaylon is looking forward to playing on his high school tennis team while staying involved in MACH Academy’s National Junior Tennis and Learning program this fall.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.