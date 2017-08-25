Aquinas vs. Laney marks 50th anniversary of integrated football in Richmond County

A historical football game is set for Friday night in Richmond County.

Laney will be playing at Aquinas in a game marks the 50th anniversary of the first integrated football game in Richmond County.

Tonight there will be festivities and a halftime ceremony to honor those who played in that game.

It's shaping up to be a good one on the gridiron as well, last year Aquinas won on a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Kickoff is at 7:30.

