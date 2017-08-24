Up Fur Adoption Now: Tyler

Tyler made his Fox 54 debut on Thursday, August 24th.

This sweet boy is available for adoption with Brass Knuckles Pin Ups Rescue in Augusta.

Tyler is a 4-year-old lab mix with black-mouth cur. He’s neutered, so no babies for him. You don’t need to worry about leaving him home alone. He’s house-trained and crate-trained. He’s perfectly happy using the bathroom outside with no issue.

Tyler loves to smile! He’s great at cuddling and giving body hugs. He’s a great companion and would do awesome with a family that wants a couch potato or someone to walk in the woods with. Tyler is healthy but does have a mild heart condition that doesn’t affect his lifestyle.

If you’re interested in bringing Tyler home with you, you can contact BKPUR at bkpuradoptabulls@gmail.com. You can view all of their adoptables at BrassKnucklePinUpsRescue.com.

