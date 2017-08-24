Up Fur Adoption Now: Tyler - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Up Fur Adoption Now: Tyler

Tyler Tyler
Brass Knuckles Pin Ups Rescue Brass Knuckles Pin Ups Rescue
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Tyler made his Fox 54 debut on Thursday, August 24th.

This sweet boy is available for adoption with Brass Knuckles Pin Ups Rescue in Augusta.

Tyler is a 4-year-old lab mix with black-mouth cur. He’s neutered, so no babies for him. You don’t need to worry about leaving him home alone. He’s house-trained and crate-trained. He’s perfectly happy using the bathroom outside with no issue.

Tyler loves to smile! He’s great at cuddling and giving body hugs. He’s a great companion and would do awesome with a family that wants a couch potato or someone to walk in the woods with. Tyler is healthy but does have a mild heart condition that doesn’t affect his lifestyle.

If you’re interested in bringing Tyler home with you, you can contact BKPUR at bkpuradoptabulls@gmail.com. You can view all of their adoptables at BrassKnucklePinUpsRescue.com.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Did Trump know about payment to Stormy Daniels? He says no

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 04:27:13 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:59:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One, Thursday, April 5, 2018.

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

    In his first public comments about Stormy Daniels, President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney had made to the porn actress who alleges she had an affair with him.

    More >>

  • China vows to 'counterattack' US as trade spat worsens

    China vows to 'counterattack' US as trade spat worsens

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:16:48 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:58:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves as walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 5, 2018, after returning from a trip to West Virginia.

    President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

    More >>

  • AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-06 14:52:08 GMT
    A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly