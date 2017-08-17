Up Fur Adoption Now : Rocko (Adopted) and Tanner (Adopted)

UPDATE 11/17/17 Tanner has been adopted and is in a great home!

8/24/17 Rocko was adopted and is happy his new home with another Great Dane. Tanner is still looking for his forever home. Contact Hands to Paws if you're interested in him via handstopawsrescue@gmail.com, or at 706-481-0657.

Tanner and Rocko are taking cute to a new level! They made their Fox 54 debut on Thursday, August 17th.

Hands to Paws Rescue is working to find them their new forever homes.

Tanner and Rocko’s previous family were unable to care for them and surrendered them to the rescue.

Tanner: He’s a tan boxer/lab mix and is about 6 months old. He’s had his first round of shots and is dewormed. He loves to play with other dogs and be outside. Toys are Tanners favorite and he’s easily occupied by them. His foster says he’s definitely a cuddler and is crate and potty trained. Tanner has eyes that can break a heart and you can’t help but love him.

Rocko: He’s a 6 month old black, creme brindle colored dane/lab mix. He’s also received his first round of shots and is dewormed. Rocko likes to make doggie talk and enjoys saying good morning. He’s very loving. His foster mom says he’s also crate and potty trained. He loves playing with other dogs and even gets along with cats. Rocko is currently learning basic commands and loves getting treats when he does them.

Hands to Paws would love to see Rocko and Tanner get adopted together but they can be adopted separately. If you’re interested in adopting, Hands to Paws can be contacted at handstopawsrescue@gmail.com, or at 706-481-0657. You can also check out all their dogs up for adoption at http://www.hands2paws.org/

