VPSA boil water advisory in effect - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

VPSA boil water advisory in effect

boil water advisory; Source: WFXG boil water advisory; Source: WFXG

A boil water advisory is in effect for customers of VPSA.

The General Manager advises the customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System residing in the area between Highway 421 and Stormbranch Road, including Old Stormbranch Road, Old Cherokee Road, Willingham Drive, Westside Drive and Diamond Street, to boil water vigorously for at least one minute before usage.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

The reason for the boil water advisory is because of a brief interruption in service.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is presently working with the water system to handle the problem.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Patrons describe what it's like to follow Tiger Woods at the Masters

    Patrons describe what it's like to follow Tiger Woods at the Masters

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:36:12 GMT
    Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)
    Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)Mark Weaver and Tony Fiore following Tiger Woods' gallery at the 2018 Masters (WFXG)

    It's a different Masters experience when Tiger Woods is playing. There's a buzz in the air and everyone wants to see how the legendary golfer will perform. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci tagged along in Tiger's gallery.

    More >>

    It's a different Masters experience when Tiger Woods is playing. There's a buzz in the air and everyone wants to see how the legendary golfer will perform. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci tagged along in Tiger's gallery.

    More >>

  • Golf patrons react to newly-announced Augusta National women's tournament

    Golf patrons react to newly-announced Augusta National women's tournament

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:36:12 GMT
    Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)
    Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)Women's tournament coming to Augusta National (WFXG)

    Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced groundbreaking news for women's golf at the "State of the Masters". Women will now have a chance to compete on the course in the newly announced Augusta National Women's Amateur.

    More >>

    Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced groundbreaking news for women's golf at the "State of the Masters". Women will now have a chance to compete on the course in the newly announced Augusta National Women's Amateur.

    More >>

  • Wesley Bryan, William Lanier player/caddy Masters duo both live in Augusta

    Wesley Bryan, William Lanier player/caddy Masters duo both live in Augusta

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:36 AM EDT2018-04-06 13:36:12 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    They say there's no place like home. For caddy William Lanier, home is just one mile away from the sprawling fairways of Augusta National Golf Club. Wesley Bryan also calls Augusta home, living just about 10 minutes from the course.

    More >>

    They say there's no place like home. For caddy William Lanier, home is just one mile away from the sprawling fairways of Augusta National Golf Club. Wesley Bryan also calls Augusta home, living just about 10 minutes from the course.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly