VPSA boil water advisory in effect

A boil water advisory is in effect for customers of VPSA.

The General Manager advises the customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System residing in the area between Highway 421 and Stormbranch Road, including Old Stormbranch Road, Old Cherokee Road, Willingham Drive, Westside Drive and Diamond Street, to boil water vigorously for at least one minute before usage.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

The reason for the boil water advisory is because of a brief interruption in service.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is presently working with the water system to handle the problem.

