Columbia County continues to investigate Capetillo case

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office took Grovetown Former city clerk into custody over the weekend. Long before Vicky Capetillo was charged and taken into custody, law enforcement officers had their eyes on some unusual behavior. “Our investigation, we met with officers of the Grovetown Lion’s Club in January of this year. And they advised that there were funds missing from their account. She’s charged with two counts of theft by taking," says Investigator John Hensley for Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Capetillo was given the option to post bond and bonded out on Saturday. The question now is what’s next for The Lions Club investigation? “Investigations of this nature take time, whether subpoena account records, actually digging into the financials and trying to figure out where the money went. At this point, we send the case to the District Attorney’s office and they proceed with it how they see fit," says Hensley.

Major Morris of Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says there are a couple ways that organizations can avoid something similar to this happening to them:

Practice annual audits of accounts and financial records to avoid discrepancies slipping through the cracks.

Run background checks on all officers of your organization, especially those that will handle the money.

Require two signatures to sign off financial transactions with one person acting as a witness.

Keep a check and balance system in place to make sure everything is done properly.

Above all else, businesses and organizations are encouraged to practice regular checkups on their system and verify all members. Investigator Hensley says the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t had any contact with The Lions Club since the arrest.

