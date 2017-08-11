National Guard Youth Challenge Academy offers Georgia residents second chances

Fort Gordon's National Guard Georgia Youth Challenge Academy gives teens from all over Georgia second chances.

The course is 22 weeks long. Participants enroll, move to town, and settle inside barracks. Life changes right away... there are no cell phones, no inappropriate reading material, and no inappropriate photos.

Jarvise Vyeria Reid, Interim Director for Georgia Youth Challenge, explains: "We also take them through the medical department where they receive their physical and they get clearance to be able to remain here in the program and serve to the best of their ability." These young men and women can choose to study for their GED or enroll in a High School Diploma Program.

Burke County Cadet Browning is thankful for the fresh start: "It gave me a second chance in life. It gave me a second chance to finish my education, which I wouldn't have been able to do outside of here." He cannot wait for graduation on August 19, 2017. Come September 17, 2017, new students will begin training.

Jefferey Helms, Admissions Specialist of Georgia National Guard Youth Challenge Program says "We are taking in applications everyday. We basically start a program every 2 months. We are looking to bring in between 250 and 300 applicants every 2 months here in Georgia. The biggest thing is to make sure they're in that age group of 16 to 18 and they haven't had any type of convictions of felonies and they're not currently on probation." It's not too late for registration! The application deadline for the upcoming term is Sunday the 13th.

