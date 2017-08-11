National Guard Youth Challenge Academy offers Georgia residents - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

National Guard Youth Challenge Academy offers Georgia residents second chances

Fort Gordon Youth Challenge Academy (WFXG) Fort Gordon Youth Challenge Academy (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Fort Gordon's National Guard Georgia Youth Challenge Academy gives teens from all over Georgia second chances.
The course is 22 weeks long. Participants enroll, move to town, and settle inside barracks. Life changes right away... there are no cell phones, no inappropriate reading material, and no inappropriate photos.

Jarvise Vyeria Reid, Interim Director for Georgia Youth Challenge, explains: "We also take them through the medical department where they receive their physical and they get clearance to be able to remain here in the program and serve to the best of their ability." These young men and women can choose to study for their GED or enroll in a High School Diploma Program.
Burke County Cadet Browning is thankful for the fresh start: "It gave me a second chance in life. It gave me a second chance to finish my education, which I wouldn't have been able to do outside of here." He cannot wait for graduation on August 19, 2017. Come September 17, 2017, new students will begin training.

Jefferey Helms, Admissions Specialist of Georgia National Guard Youth Challenge Program says  "We are taking in applications everyday. We basically start a program every 2 months. We are looking to bring in between 250 and 300 applicants every 2 months here in Georgia. The biggest thing is to make sure they're in that age group of 16 to 18 and they haven't had any type of convictions of felonies and they're not currently on probation." It's not too late for registration! The application deadline for the upcoming term is Sunday the 13th.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Gas prices decrease in Georgia

    Gas prices decrease in Georgia

    Monday, October 23 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-10-24 00:01:37 GMT
    Gas prices decrease in Georgia (wfxg)Gas prices decrease in Georgia (wfxg)
    Been to the pump lately? You must have noticed prices are falling. In fact, Georgia has had the largest monthly decrease in the nation. According to AAA the national average for gas prices is $2.45 , but in Georgia, prices are currently averaging at $2.38  When oil refineries in Texas shut down due to Hurricane Harvey, gas prices increased throughout the nation, but now folks in Georgia are seeing cheaper prices. There has been quite the recovery in gas prices. According to AAA ...More >>
    Been to the pump lately? You must have noticed prices are falling. In fact, Georgia has had the largest monthly decrease in the nation. According to AAA the national average for gas prices is $2.45 , but in Georgia, prices are currently averaging at $2.38  When oil refineries in Texas shut down due to Hurricane Harvey, gas prices increased throughout the nation, but now folks in Georgia are seeing cheaper prices. There has been quite the recovery in gas prices. According to AAA ...More >>

  • Cybersecurity classes coming to Burke Co. in Fall 2018

    Cybersecurity classes coming to Burke Co. in Fall 2018

    Friday, October 20 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-10-20 22:58:11 GMT

    Cybersecurity is rapidly spreading throughout the school districts in the C-S-R-A.  Richmond County and Columbia County have installed classes in their curriculum and even partnered with Augusta University.  On this Friday, Director Sean Middleton is spreading the message to students in Burke County that Cybersecurity classes will be offered next Fall "A lot of businesses are coming with Cybersecurity to the Augusta area so it's going to prepare you for that job market...

    More >>

    Cybersecurity is rapidly spreading throughout the school districts in the C-S-R-A.  Richmond County and Columbia County have installed classes in their curriculum and even partnered with Augusta University.  On this Friday, Director Sean Middleton is spreading the message to students in Burke County that Cybersecurity classes will be offered next Fall "A lot of businesses are coming with Cybersecurity to the Augusta area so it's going to prepare you for that job market...

    More >>

  • Commissioners hold special session to discuss healthcare for 2018 Budget

    Commissioners hold special session to discuss healthcare for 2018 Budget

    Monday, October 23 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-10-23 22:23:44 GMT
    Augusta Commission Sign (WFXG)Augusta Commission Sign (WFXG)
    Augusta city leaders are working hard to finalize next year's budget at the first of many work sessions on Tuesday. As the first workshop wrapped up for Augusta-Richmond County, Commissioners are scratching their heads on what to do with healthcare?  A nearly $1.2 million dollars was proposed that will cover the expansion and operating costs for the city's wellness program. "It's hard to wrap your brain around that. I think an increase of $400,000 or $500,000 whe...More >>
    Augusta city leaders are working hard to finalize next year's budget at the first of many work sessions on Tuesday. As the first workshop wrapped up for Augusta-Richmond County, Commissioners are scratching their heads on what to do with healthcare?  A nearly $1.2 million dollars was proposed that will cover the expansion and operating costs for the city's wellness program. "It's hard to wrap your brain around that. I think an increase of $400,000 or $500,000 whe...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly