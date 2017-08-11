USC Aiken professor hosting eclipse event

USC Aiken Professor Neil Miller is hosting a history of eclipses event on Monday.

The event will be held at the Aiken County Library on Chesterfield Street.

Miller, an instructor of physics, will share the history of eclipses and how to safely view the Eclipse on August 21st.

He will also suggest the best local spots to catch the eclipse.

The event starts at 2:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

