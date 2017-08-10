Up Fur Adoption Now: Sissy (Adopted)

UPDATE: Sissy was adopted on August 19th at PetSmart. She's is happy in her new home!

Meet Sissy!

She is a young lab mix currently residing with Augusta Animal Services, but she wants her forever home. She's less than a year old, and is an incredibly sweet dog that loves to play and give kisses. She’s very talented and plays fetch, can roll over and stand up on her back legs.

Sissy is crate trained and housebroken. With all her energy handlers recommend an active home with a privacy fence.

She's been at Augusta Animal Services since mid July. If you're interested in adopting her they can be contacted at (706) 790-6836.

They're website can be located here.

