Southwest Airlines donates engine to Augusta Technical College

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta Technical College accepted a turbofan aircraft engine donation on July 19, 2017. This is from Southwest Airlines’ Dallas headquarters. The one hundred thousand dollar piece of equipment benefits Aviation Maintenance Technology students.

Joey Turner, an Augusta Technical College Aviation Department Instructor explains: “It brings the virtual maintenance trainer to life for the students, and we’re able to work on the engine as well and be able to pull things off, and they get a really good view of what we’re talking about in the classroom.”

Touching Boeing 737 machinery prepares graduates to, together, satisfy FAA requirements. Now, they can be better qualified when applying for jobs.

