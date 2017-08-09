High 5 4 Kids: Jonathan Lnariof

The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to find a suspect. On Oct. 19th at 10:30 p.m., the suspect was caught...

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the FOX 54 viewing area.

Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.

Recall: Vegetables sold at Walmart, Target, others for listeria concern

Authorities in Columbia County are searching for suspects they say shoplifted from a Kroger grocery store. It happened on Oct. 15th at...

Camp Rainbow: Where challenges become victories. This week, we high five one camper for overcoming cancer. Jonathan, an energetic third grader, wins daily as a cancer survivor. Like most kids, he headed out for camp last week.

Participants love water sports, sports, and much more for six days. ...Especially when enjoying relaxing after afternoon events.

Jonathan commented, “I rode horses, biked, and kayaked.” They even got involved in Fun Runs. Jonathan painted his Camp Coordinator, or supervisor, Kym’s shirt: “I just painted it all purple on her back.”

This is one family affair! Jonathan said nothing could be better than an enjoyable week near his brother. They worked together to accomplish goals.

“I love to paddle boat with my brother,” Jonathan said.

These boys took one week off of their routines, leaving hospital surroundings.

Like most CHOG kids, kids with cancer, recent cancer diagnosis, joint disorders, etcetera, Jonathan thanks Augusta University staff:

“We can have fun in the water with other people.”

