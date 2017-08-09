Local charities donate new vehicle to Aiken resident

Today, ACTS, or Area Churches Together Serving, Car Ministry provided local Aiken, South Carolina resident with an answered prayer.

Bob Richards Automotive and Augusta Auto Auction worked together to purchase Mary Canty’s Chrysler Sebring.

“It means the world because, like I was telling them, for the past eleven months, you know, I haven’t had a vehicle, I’ve been having to walk back and forth to work, you know, to and from different functions and stuff, but you know, I don’t have to walk anymore, thank God...” says Canty.

Now, Mary will not be beginning her on foot commute so early.

She commented, “I was walking one day and one of the volunteers picked me up, and a, she was telling me about the program, and she encouraged me to sign up for it, and I did, and a couple of months later, here I am.”

She was chosen based off of her impressive history as a full-time employee and guardian.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.