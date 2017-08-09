Fort Gordon Youth Challenge Academy Graduation Ceremony

The National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program is a voluntary intervention program open to 16-18-year-old high school dropouts who are looking for a way to change their lives through education, community service, physical fitness and life skills training. The 17-month program helps young people earn their GED, enroll in college, enter the workforce or join the military. The Fort Gordon Youth Challenge Academy will graduate nearly 200 Georgia cadets, all having gained the opportunity to improve their lives through higher education. A graduation will be held in August.

This will be at the Bell Auditorium (712 Telfair Street, Augusta, GA 30901) on Saturday, August 19th, 2017, at 11:00 a.m.

Guest Speaker – Command Sergeant Major Charlie Bryant, Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Gordon, Georgia

Presentation of diplomas:

CSM Charlie Bryant, C ommand Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Garrison

Colonel Wallace Steinbrecher, State Director of Youth Challenge Programs

Mrs. Jarvise Reid, Interim Director, Fort Gordon Youth Challenge Academy

MAJ Gregory Brown, Commandant, Fort Gordon Youth Challenge Academy

Mrs. Chandra Bynes, Education Department Supervisor, Fort Gordon Youth Challenge Academy

