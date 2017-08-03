Up Fur Adoption Now: Poppy (Adopted) - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Up Fur Adoption Now: Poppy (Adopted)

Poppy Poppy
WFXG WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Poppy was adopted on Saturday, August 19th.

Meet Poppy!

This cutie made her way onto Fox 54's Up Fur Adoption Now segment on August 3rd 2017. 

Poppy is about a year old and was found as a stray. She's incredibly cute and has the ears to prove it. She's a healthy girl and loves to play, especially tug of war. She is fully grown and is an adorable low rider. She would prefer to be the only dog at home but her handlers are still not sure how she feels about cats. All of that can be tested though if you are interested in adopting her. She'd do well in an active home and loves to exercise. 

Poppy is available at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. The adoption includes her spay, microchip, and shots. The shelter is running a $35 adoption special through the end of August. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

