High 5 4 Kids: Jahmar Bingham

The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for your help to find a suspect. On Oct. 19th at 10:30 p.m., the suspect was caught...

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in the FOX 54 viewing area.

Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.

Authorities in Columbia County are searching for suspects they say shoplifted from a Kroger grocery store. It happened on Oct. 15th at...

This week we High 5 Grovetown High School athlete Jahmar Bingham 4 involvement in the Cam Newton Foundation.

Since 2010, Jahmar Bingham has been an incredible athlete at every level. Throughout elementary school, middle school, and high school he won Best Offensive Player, Best Defensive Player, Best Special Teams Player, as well as Most Valuable Player Awards.

Now, preparing for 2017, Jahmar, a Grovetown High School Senior, motivates Columbia County Freshmen, Sophomores, and Juniors.

Jahmar Bingham/Grovetown High School Football Player

“All the younger kids are looking up to me. If I slack off, then everybody’s going to slack off... that’s under me. Juniors, Sophomores, and Freshmen. Even some of the Seniors. You’ve got some seniors that have been in the background for so long and then they still look up to the Seniors even though they are a senior. So, I have to put in all the work that I can.”

Jamar motivates himself, too, staying focused on one day playing both collegiately and professionally.

Jahmar Bingham/Grovetown High School Football Player

“I’d love to play in college, and go to the next level, go to the NFL. Hopefully be a low draft pick one day. That’s my dream. That’s been my dream since I was little.

What could be better preparation than already having Carolina Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton as a coach?

This Summer, Jahmar secured an annual seven versus seven High School Football Tournament roster spot. Over three hundred teens tried out, but Cam Newton was only interested in thirty-five stars.

Jahmar plays both Quarterback and Cornerback, competing at Atlanta’s Lakewood Stadium each Sunday.

This is where Jahmar meets role models from Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and a number of other states.

Jahmar Bingham/Grovetown High School Football Player

“I have a kind of group of friends that like to go to the gym, and we just help each other out and tell us what we need to get better on, what we need to get stronger at.”

There’s no “I” in team. Jahmar most enjoys winning as a result of the way he and his teammates work together to accomplish a goal.

Jahmar Bingham/Grovetown High School Football Player

“It’s so exciting. Like… Like it feels wonderful because I know that I’ve helped the team contribute to a win, and I’ve done everything that I could, and I know that they’ve done everything that they could.”

Team work makes the dream work. You’ll see Jahmar August 18, 2017 at a Warriors’ versus Bears Season Opener.

